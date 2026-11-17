Faizon Love is being sued for allegedly skipping out on a $12,500 comedy show ... and the promoter claims his child support troubles were already raising red flags before the gig.

According to new legal documents obtained by TMZ, event promoter Inga Harden says she booked Love for a July 17 benefit supporting local businesses in Florence, Alabama and claims she shelled out $6,250 upfront for the comedian to perform for at least an hour.

But, according to the complaint, weeks before the show, Love's child support drama in Florida had her worried he might not show up ... so Harden says her attorney reached out to Love's agent, Eric Young, to make sure everything was still on.

She claims Young called back and questioned why everyone was "panicking."

According to the suit, things got even messier 11 days before showtime ... when Harden claims an attorney representing a woman seeking child support from Love contacted her, demanding she withhold a portion of any money owed to him and warning she could face sanctions.

Ultimately, Harden claims Love never showed up ... and she says nobody from his team gave her a heads-up that he wasn't coming.

As we previously reported, Love was arrested in Florida in June on contempt of court charges tied to his case with Tiffany Lee, who claims he owes around $250K in child support.

Harden says she demanded her deposit back, but never got a refund. Instead, she received a mysterious $1 Cash App notification days later, followed by a text allegedly from Young asking her to verify her account. The suit doesn't say who exactly sent the dollar.