Kevin Gates has been ordered by a judge to pay nearly six figures each month to his estranged wife for child and spousal support ... though the judge says that number could change soon.

Here’s the deal ... documents filed Monday revealed Kevin had been ordered in June to pay Dreka Gates $56,997 per month in spousal support and $37,226 in child support -- a total of slightly more than $94K.

This was based on Kevin's alleged monthly income at the time of the hearing -- $184,707 per month -- but the court now says that, because of royalties he'd received at the time, his monthly income may not be quite as high.

The court has adjusted ... and ordered the parties to recalculate the amounts based on his lower monthly income of around $54,496 for April through June -- which will impact the amounts he already paid for those months.

The court also came up with new income numbers of around $75K per month for July through November, which will impact amounts paid for that period.

The judge ordered Dreka's lawyers to prepare new calculations based on the updated income amounts so that the child and spousal support amounts can be adjusted accordingly.