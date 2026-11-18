Play video content Video: Caitlin Clark Dominates 14 Guys in Fantasy Football League New Heights Podcast

Caitlin Clark is proving she's just as dangerous in fantasy football as she is on the basketball court ... revealing she's currently sitting atop a league full of guys, and she's loving every second of it.

The Indiana Fever superstar spilled the details during an appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce's "New Heights" podcast ... revealing she's rocking an 8-3 record in a 15-person fantasy league where she's the only woman.

And Caitlin couldn't resist rubbing it in ... telling the guys it would be pretty embarrassing if they let a girl walk away with the championship.

But winning isn't the only thing on the line ... because Caitlin revealed the league has some pretty brutal punishments for whoever finishes dead last.

Last year's loser had to take a Greyhound-style bus trip to New Orleans and back in a single day ... while live streaming the journey so the rest of the league could keep tabs on him.

And refusing the punishment meant getting booted from the league ... a consequence Caitlin says she'd happily accept.

"I'll go find a different league," she joked ... adding she'd even start her own.

Travis, meanwhile, used the moment to give Greyhound an unexpected endorsement ... prompting Caitlin to jokingly pitch the bus company as a podcast sponsor.