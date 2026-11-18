You Fired Me When I Tried To Collect My Unpaid OT

Emayatzy Corinealdi -- the star of "Reasonable Doubt" -- is being sued by a former nanny who claims she was fired after asking about unpaid overtime she says she was owed ... TMZ has learned.

In court docs, obtained by TMZ, Shaniqua Wolfe's attorneys claim she was initially hired at $30 per hour, overtime at $45 per hour, and 70 cents per mile for gas reimbursement to work for Emayatzy.

Wolfe claims she worked around 54 hours a week during her first month and says she basically worked as Emayatzy's personal assistant, as opposed to just a nanny.

Per the docs, Wolfe claims that though she worked a total of roughly 120.42 hours in a two-week period, she only received $2,426.66 of the $4,218.90 she says she was owed per the regular and overtime rates.

Wolfe says after she asked Emayatzy how to request the overtime, Emayatzy responded, "You feel like there's been a lot of overtime? I thought it evened out with the later days in the week."

Wolfe claims Emayatzy promised a better system but then deducted 14.5 hours from Wolfe's pay without itemized proof ... claiming that it was owed for time spent at chiropractor appointments in April.

In July, Wolfe says she submitted an overtime request and claims Emayatzy promised to pay it ... but Wolfe says when she followed up two days later, Emayatzy fired her the very next day.