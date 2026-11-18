Play video content Video: Farrah Abraham Still Eyeing Austin Mayor's Office After City Council Defeat TMZ.com

Farrah Abraham got just 10% of the vote in her first political race ... but that wasn't enough to scare the "Teen Mom" star away from running for mayor of a major city in Texas.

TMZ caught up with Farrah after she finished last in the four-person Austin City Council District 5 race ... and she tells us she's grateful for the experience, insisting she never spent a dime on her campaign.

"It doesn't matter if I won or I lose," she said ... adding that supporters are already encouraging her to run for mayor of Austin.

And she's done with City Council races ... confirming she won't run for that seat again and plans to set her sights on Austin's top job in 2028 instead.

Play video content Video: Farrah Abraham Jumps Into Austin Mayoral Race, 2 Years Early TMZ.com

As TMZ previously reported, Farrah originally announced she was running for mayor back in January ... before we pointed out the next mayoral election wasn't until 2028 .. and she eventually shifted her focus to the City Council race.

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Farrah has set her priorities to include protecting freedoms, improving school safety, and helping people make more money.

Play video content Video: Farrah Abraham Reveals Second Jaw Surgery, Still Waiting for Facial Nerves and Muscles to Heal TMZ.com

Meanwhile, she also gave us an update on her recovery from major jaw surgery ... revealing she's undergone a second procedure since the initial operation and is still waiting for her nerves and facial muscles to heal.

She says she can finally speak properly and hear out of an ear that had gone deaf ... and doctors expect her recovery to continue through March.