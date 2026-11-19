Play video content Video: NYC Building Collapse Captured by MTA Camera MTA

The deadly Brooklyn building collapse was caught from yet another terrifying angle ... with new footage showing the massive structure crumbling as city traffic moves just yards away.

Video captured by an MTA camera shows an ordinary afternoon at a busy Flatbush intersection ... with a city bus passing through and pedestrians walking along the sidewalks ... moments before tragedy strikes.

Suddenly, without warning, a huge section of the building gives way ... crashing down near a parked white truck and sending an enormous cloud of dust and debris billowing into the street.

Within seconds, the dust spreads across the roadway, obscuring much of the block. Watch the footage ... it's a chilling look at just how quickly the disaster unfolded.

As TMZ previously reported, the three-story apartment building collapsed on November 11 near Flatbush and Bedford Avenues, killing eight people and injuring 18 others.

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We've since seen disturbing footage from inside the building ... including video of a mother and her two young sons desperately trying to escape as the walls and ceiling came crashing down. All three survived.

The building's owner, Olufemi Falade, had also reportedly appeared on New York City's worst landlord list multiple times ... with dozens of housing violations still open when the collapse occurred.