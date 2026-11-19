My Dog Needed More Than I Could Give ...

Play video content Video: Hila Klein Defends Rehoming Dog H3 Podcast

Hila Klein is defending her decision to rehome her dog amid her messy divorce from Ethan Klein ... saying she's overwhelmed raising three kids and caring for multiple pets on her own.

On the latest "H3 Podcast," Hila fired back at former co-host Harley Morenstein for suggesting Chief, the dog, was suffering after being rehomed ... explaining the dog has always been difficult to care for, with three previous families giving him up.

Hila says she never expected to be a single mom ... and simply can't give Chief the attention he needs right now.

She explained that a family friend who lives nearby offered to adopt Chief, meaning she'll still see him and the family's other dogs can continue spending time together.

Hila also accused Harley of exploiting a vulnerable moment ... saying he knew about the arrangement and never raised concerns while visiting her home.

As TMZ previously reported, Hila recently accused Harley of concealing his knowledge of Ethan's alleged affair, leading her to terminate his podcast contract.

Hila filed for divorce earlier this month after accusing Ethan of cheating on her for more than six months

As for the family's dogs ... Ethan kept Olive, Hila has Ducky and Alfredo, and Chief is staying with their friend.

And worth noting ... the episode's description suggests Hila is ready to move on from the public drama, saying she hopes it's the last time they'll need to address the situation.