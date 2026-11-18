Play video content Video: Hila Klein Says Husband Ethan Had Six-Month Affair After 20 Years Together H3 Podcast

Hila Klein is finally ready to dive into the details of her split from Ethan Klein after his alleged affair ... and she says she can't even look at the guy.

The popular internet personality shared a 30-minute video diving into the nitty-gritty of her pending divorce ... and she reiterated her claims that Ethan had a six-month affair with another woman.

Hila quickly became emotional in the clip ... saying she's not sure how she's going to get through this period and move on from the trauma of being betrayed by someone so close to her -- especially when she always imagined growing old at his side.

She then said she doesn't know how she and Ethan are going to co-parent their 3 kids ... because she "can't look at him or talk to him."

Hila admitted her life is full of uncertainty. She doesn't know where she'll live or what she'll do for work ... and she's also worried about what will happen to the people she employs.

She also claimed she didn't want to speak out about her divorce ... but alleged that other people's narratives forced her to tell her side of the story.

As we reported ... Hila publicly accused Ethan of having an affair last month in an Instagram statement -- to which Ethan asked people to respect his family's privacy.

He also said, "[My family has] nothing to do with this and share in your outrage and disappointment. Thank you," which many saw as a tacit acknowledgement of Hila's allegations, and he promised to remove any and all stake in the couple's "H3 Podcast."

Hila filed for divorce shortly after their statements on social media ... and Ethan has since asked a judge not to award her spousal support.