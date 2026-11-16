Hila Klein is slamming her former H3 podcast co-host, Harley Morenstein, after claiming he was kicked out of the group, TMZ has learned.

On Monday, Harley appeared on a live stream to talk about being iced out of H3. He said he realized he was out when the rest of the group posted a photo together last week.

Harley said ... "The truth is I'm not fired by H3, I'm still being paid by H3, and I'm working out the details ... I'm not on bad terms with anyone ... I don't speak to Ethan; I have not been speaking to Ethan. There are people at work that didn't reach out to me or call me."

For her part, Hila said, "It has come to my attention that Harley Morenstein is currently live and making incorrect statements that I need to clarify."

She added, "When I found out about the affair, I also found out that Harley was aware of the affair from the very beginning. When the situation first came to my attention, he portrayed himself as an unwilling participant."

Hila said once "additional information came to light; it became clear that his initial account was not truthful and that his involvement was intentional. After reviewing screenshots that contradicted his original statements, I determined that continuing our professional relationship was no longer possible."

Hila said she chose to "honor his contract through the end of this month, at which point it will be terminated."