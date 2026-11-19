Katie Zacharia is receiving some increased attention from the State Bar of California over her repeated false claims on TV that she's a lawyer ... and her team is basically blasting it as a witch hunt.

Here's the deal ... The Campaign for Accountability -- a Washington, D.C.-based ethics watchdog organization revealed Thursday that they had received a letter from the California Bar saying they are looking into Katie.

The letter served as a response to the CfA's complaint ... which stated that Katie may have broken the law by saying during multiple TV interviews over the years that she is a lawyer -- though she hasn't passed the bar.

Remember ... the controversy over Katie's credentials played a major role in Katie's ousting from the White House Press Secretary role after just 5 days on the job.

A spokesperson for Katie fired back at the investigation, telling us ... "These are baseless allegations. This complaint is politically motivated and a clear waste of the State Bar's time and resources. We are confident it will be dismissed with no finding of wrongdoing."

We also spoke to sources familiar with the situation ... who tell us this isn't a finding of guilt -- but a form letter the State Bar of California basically sends to everyone who files a complaint.

We're told it misrepresents Katie's legal background and the law ... noting that Katie did earn a law degree -- and worked on international transactional matters, including at a major firm in Beijing

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Our sources say Katie has never represented herself as a licensed U.S. attorney ... and neither her public commentary nor her nonprofit title constitutes unauthorized legal practice.

We're told Katie is confident the complaint will be dismissed without any finding of wrongdoing. Until then, our sources say she will remain focused on her work.