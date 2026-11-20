An Aussie reporter has gone viral for showing off her shredded physique on camera ... and viewers cannot get enough of her biceps!

Seven News Sunshine Coast's Saavanah Bourke had been reporting on how more than a thousand people had been evacuated after officials in Maroochydore investigated a suspicious package ... but her biceps stole the show.

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While the package turned out to be a false alarm, the true alarm on social media was over her guns!

The Instagram clip of Saavanah's segment went viral with over 247K likes.

Needless to say ... people went off in the comments with some hilarious zingers.

One person wrote ... "Her biceps just made my gym membership look like a monthly donation."

Another user commented that Saavanah "got arms bigger than my future."

A third commenter added ... "I don't think anyone cares about the package in this chat."