Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky, can breathe a little sigh of relief ... one of four suspects in their home burglary in Australia is now under arrest ... TMZ has confirmed.

The New South Wales Police tell us ... the teenage suspect -- whose name was not released -- was also charged Thursday with 7 offenses, including entering enclosed land without lawful excuse, armed with intent to commit an indictable offense, and destroying or damaging property.

Police say the 16-year-old suspect was denied bail during his first appearance in children's court.

According to investigators ... officers received a call on the morning of November 11, and they responded to an estate in Broken Head that Chris shares with his wife. Chris was reportedly not home at the time, but Elsa was, and she was awakened by their barking dogs.

Police were informed that 4 suspects illegally entered the property and stole three vehicles, all of which were later recovered by law enforcement in the neighborhoods of Coraki, Tabulam, and Lennox Head.

Cops said they executed a search warrant at a home in Coraki on Wednesday, and found "several items of interest, including electronics, clothing and vehicle keys."