Hunter Schafer says she's ready for monogamy in her next relationship after making the rounds in the "queer" community and exploring open relationships.

The "Euphoria" star sat down for a wide-ranging interview Thursday with Cosmopolitan Editor-in-Chief Willa Bennett for Cosmo's "Blind Date" series, and Hunter discussed her sexual preferences, as well as her stance on monogamy.

Bennett kicked things off by asking how Hunter was feeling about monogamy these days, and Hunter didn't hold back, responding, "I've done my rounds in like the queer community, moving through queerness, operating in different forms of queerness, done the open thing, done the poly thing, and I think I like monogamy."

Hunter added ... "I think I do [like monogamy]. I think it's nice and sweet, and it's less complicated." She went on to say that not being monogamous "comes with more work a lot of the time" from a scheduling standpoint.

Bennett then chimed in to say that as a queer person herself, she would prefer to be open-minded regarding a non-monogamous relationship, but she believes it would "be really hard" for her.