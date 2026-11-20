Jax Guelli may have ghosted her fiancé Scott "Stew" Stewart in the "Love is Blind" pods this season ... but they definitely seem awfully intimate these days.

TMZ obtained photos of Jax and Stew at SoWa Christmas Market in Boston Friday night, where eyewitnesses tell us ... "They were cozy at the bar, ordering drinks together laughing then they did a Shatskiy."

We're told the exes appear to be back on solid ground after the awkward reveal that initially sent Jax running for the hills.

The eyewitness says ... "They are walking around to all the markets together, laughing cheering together, it definitely looks like they are dating."

We're also told the entire cast of the men were at the market, too.

As you know, the running theory about Jax's cold feet was that she was turned off by his looks at the reveal.

Since then, Stew hit up "The TMZ Podcast," where he told our Alexa Klohn he didn't believe that was actually the case ... putting the rumors the rest and telling us he plans on taking the audience's advice to grow out his beard.

He also told us the reality duo reconnected back in Boston ... and said Jax previously explained to him that she simply got overwhelmed after his proposal.