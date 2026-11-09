'Love Is Blind' Erika Ellis & Blake Carver Spotted Together Before Reunion Release

"Love Is Blind" stars Erika Ellis and Blake Carver were spotted looking awfully friendly in Boston ... laughing and getting touchy just hours before their Season 11 reunion aired.

Eyewitnesses tell TMZ ... the photos were taken Sunday around 12:45 PM outside the Prudential Center in downtown Boston, showing the sailing enthusiast, Blake, and his former fiancé, Erika, shopping together.

We're told there was no kissing or other obvious PDA, but the two definitely appeared comfortable in each other's company.

The timing is interesting ... the Season 11 reunion aired Sunday night, but was filmed days earlier. During the reunion, Erika and Blake said they hadn't spoken in more than a year ... making their weekend hangout a pretty notable development.

A source close to the duo tells TMZ ... they attended a watch party together and spent the weekend bopping around Boston.