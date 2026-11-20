"Big Brother" alum Mecole "Meme" Hayes could be heading back to reality TV ... this time trading the "Big Brother" house for the drama-filled social scene of Washington, D.C. ... TMZ has learned.

Sources connected to the project tell TMZ ... Mecole is attached to a new unscripted series called "The District," created by Brandt Ricca, who has appeared on "The Real Housewives of Potomac" and Bravo's "Love Hotel."

We're told Brandt is pitching the series to networks, and network conversations are ongoing, though no streaming or network deal has been finalized.

Viral comedian Suzanne Lambert is also attached to the project, which our sources say has already generated nearly 10 million views through teaser content and related online buzz ... all without a single episode airing.

Our sources say the show will pull back the curtain on D.C.'s glitzy social scene ... following a group of media personalities, entrepreneurs and nightlife insiders whose friendships, marriages and business dealings intertwine.

We're told the show is all access ... not all politics.