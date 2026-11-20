Play video content Video: Ted Cruz Dodges Question About Elon Musk's MAGA Regret TMZ DC

Senator Ted Cruz is dancing around questions about Elon Musk saying he feels "foolish" about his massive donation to the Republican Party this election cycle ... refusing to respond to the specific quote.

Jacob caught up with the Texas senator in D.C. on Friday ... and he asked him about Elon telling the New York Times he feels "pretty foolish about having spent so much money and not seeing much for it." Elon also added that he would have spent less money if he could rewind the clock.

Elon Musk on the midterms: “The Republicans were routed in this election and I feel pretty foolish about having spent so much money and not seeing much for it. If I could rewind the clock, I would have spent less money.” https://t.co/s2Sl4UwBGa @theblaze

It's a pretty major defection from a guy who once ran President Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency ... but Cruz doesn't want to talk about it -- twisting like a Texas tornado.

First, he heaped praise on Elon ... calling him the Thomas Edison of our generation -- and notes that he's invested real resources in the fight for Republican control of Texas.

But what about him feeling "foolish?" Well, Cruz admits Elon said these weren't the results he wanted ... but he also said results could've been a lot worse if he hadn't spent as much dough. Still, Cruz doesn't directly address the quote.

Jacob tries again and again to get Cruz to directly address Elon feeling "foolish" ... but he just repeats that previous line -- and even claims TMZ is biased and wants Elon to leave the party.

It's Elon who said he's no longer MAGA ... recently saying he's "ideologically quite moderate" -- but Cruz is seemingly laying the blame for division at our doorstep.

As you know ... Senator-Elect James Talarico and Governor-Elect Gina Hinojosa are both Democrats who won shocking victories in Texas in this year's "Blue Tsunami."