Turns out "You Can See Everything," except the truth about whether the smash-hit documentary compensated its subjects -- Elizabeth Holmes and Billy Evans -- because the studio behind it really IS coughing up a lot of dough.

Sources with knowledge confirm to TMZ, A24 is making the controversial backend payment to a charity. At the end of the movie, a title card tells the audience, "Billy Evans ultimately relinquished his negotiated share of the film's profits and would not receive backend compensation."

Technically, that's true, but as first reported by The Hollywood Reporter ... Billy did pick the children's nonprofit that's getting the money. It's unclear how much money the undisclosed charity is getting, but it'll be a percentage of the profits, and so far, the documentary's grossed a whopping $89 million domestically.

The payment is one of the movie's central, and highly debated, plot points. Traditionally and ethically, filmmakers don't pay the subjects of a documentary because the money could influence what they say.

What is clear is that ethical duty not to pay falls squarely on the filmmakers -- in this case, A24 -- and not the subjects of a documentary.