Kim Kardashian, Keanu Reeves and More Arrive in Sin City!

The Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix is this weekend ... and so many celebs have started their engines early as they show up in Sin City.

F1 WAG Kim Kardashian arrived Friday in a tight red leather outfit before cheering on boyfriend Lewis Hamilton as he races tonight.

Of course, Lewis has his work cut out for him on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit, as he is set to start 11th on the grid while Max Verstappen takes pole position.

Alabama Barker and Sommer Ray were also photographed ready to watch the weekend's racing festivities.