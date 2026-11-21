Celebs Arrive at Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix Weekend: Kim Kardashian, Keanu Reeves and More
Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix Kim Kardashian, Keanu Reeves and More Arrive in Sin City!
The Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix is this weekend ... and so many celebs have started their engines early as they show up in Sin City.
F1 WAG Kim Kardashian arrived Friday in a tight red leather outfit before cheering on boyfriend Lewis Hamilton as he races tonight.
Of course, Lewis has his work cut out for him on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit, as he is set to start 11th on the grid while Max Verstappen takes pole position.
Also seen out and about around the track were Colin Farrell and Keanu Reeves -- along with Winnie Harlow, Madelaine Petsch and Eiza González.
Alabama Barker and Sommer Ray were also photographed ready to watch the weekend's racing festivities.
Tonight's race starts at 8 PM PT ... we'll keep you posted on how Lewis and the rest of the F1 drivers do!