Play video content Video: Billy Ray Cyrus Says Miley's Marriage Is Built to Last BACKGRID

Billy Ray Cyrus is still riding high from daughter Miley Cyrus' wedding ... and he says there's one thing about her big day that'll stick with him forever.

The country singer was spotted running errands in Beverly Hills Monday, just two days after Miley tied the knot with Maxx Morando in Palm Springs ... and he couldn't stop gushing about the newlyweds.

Billy Ray sidesteps a question about whether he walked Miley down the aisle while struggling with a parking meter ... but once he gets that sorted out, he's happy to share his favorite part of the wedding.

"Knowing that the love is gonna last forever," Billy Ray says ... repeating, "It's gonna last forever."

He also calls the ceremony beautiful and says he's so happy ... though he never gives a straight answer about walking his daughter down the aisle.

My little girl married the love of her life! I can’t describe how beautiful it felt to have all my family together in one room, united by love ❤️ @miley words can’t begin to express how proud you make me every day… I’m the proudest dad alive!! Maxx I’m so honored to welcome you to the family! The two of you kids are a match made in heaven… Happy, happy birthday Miley - I can’t wait to keep celebrating you both today and forever! 🎉❤️ @billyraycyrus

BRC also shared some photos from the wedding on social media ... he says he's a proud papa, honored to welcome Maxx to the family and says they're "a match made in heaven."

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As TMZ previously reported ... Miley and Maxx exchanged vows Saturday in an intimate Palm Springs ceremony, surrounded by family and friends.

Billy Ray was among the guests ... a meaningful moment considering his reportedly tumultuous relationship with Miley over the years.

And the wedding isn't the only thing on his mind ... Billy Ray also mentions an offer to perform at a major rodeo in 2027.