Play video content Video: Dax Shepard Denies Claims He’s Abusive to Wife Kristen Bell Armchair Expert

Dax Shepard is sick and tired of people painting him as a bad husband to Kristen Bell ... firing back at critics who think their marriage is anything but healthy.

The actor addressed the backlash on Monday's episode of his "Armchair Expert" podcast ... saying the ongoing narrative that he's an "abusive husband" is offensive.

Dax pointed to Kristen's controversial wedding anniversary post last year, in which she revealed he'd once joked about having financial incentive to kill her ... but never would.

Turns out, Dax says the dark humor stemmed from the couple watching "Dateline" and joking about people killing their wealthy spouses. Kristen apparently found his declaration romantic ... but the Internet clearly didn't get the joke.

Dax says people took the remark out of context, especially since Kristen shared it in October ... which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

He also brought up more recent backlash surrounding Kristen's admission that she finds it attractive when he's generous with restaurant staff ... saying the story somehow morphed into him flirting with waitresses right in front of his wife.