Play video content Video: DeenTheGreat Loses It Over Botched Hair Dye Job Kick/@deenthegreat

Streamer DeenTheGreat went off on a hairstylist because he was unhappy with the final look … and threatened to have his fans review-bomb her salon.

Over the weekend, DeenTheGreat and his pal Bang went to a salon. The influencer asked for his hair to be dyed blonde, but he felt it came out brown … which infuriated him.

DeenTheGreat lost it after checking out his hair in the mirror ... "This ain't it at all."

"Fix my s***,” he said to the stylist, "Before I shut this shit down!" Deen said his fans would post bad reviews about the business if his hair wasn't fixed ASAP.

Another stylist tried to calm DeenTheGreat down … but he told her to "keep your mother f***ing mouth shut."