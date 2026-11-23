DeenTheGreat Throws Fit Over Hair Dye Mistake, Threatens to Shut Down Salon
DeenTheGreat Throws Fit Over Blonde Hair Dye Mishap ... Threatens to Shut Down Salon
Published
Kick/@deenthegreat
Streamer DeenTheGreat went off on a hairstylist because he was unhappy with the final look … and threatened to have his fans review-bomb her salon.
Over the weekend, DeenTheGreat and his pal Bang went to a salon. The influencer asked for his hair to be dyed blonde, but he felt it came out brown … which infuriated him.
DeenTheGreat lost it after checking out his hair in the mirror ... "This ain't it at all."
"Fix my s***,” he said to the stylist, "Before I shut this shit down!" Deen said his fans would post bad reviews about the business if his hair wasn't fixed ASAP.
Another stylist tried to calm DeenTheGreat down … but he told her to "keep your mother f***ing mouth shut."
The stylist eventually fixed the issue, and Deen went on his way.