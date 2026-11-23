Don Toliver's United Kingdom show was evacuated Sunday night ... but we're told the incident wasn't as dire as some made it seem ... because tear gas was NOT involved.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the incident was taken out of context -- and was actually an isolated altercation in which one ticket holder used pepper spray on another, not a widespread attack on the whole audience.

Play video content Video: Don Toliver's UK Concert Evacuated After 'Unknown Substance' Released in Crowd thekidtkr via Storyful

Our sources say safety is still a top priority even in these isolated situations ... and -- as a matter of protocol -- the stage is being held at Co-op Live Stadium in Manchester, pending review and release, which resulted in the O2 Arena and Wembley shows being postponed.

However, Don's other remaining shows will move forward as scheduled.

As we reported ... Don was performing when a noxious substance was released on the crowd. Initial reports indicated it was tear gas -- though obviously our sources say it was just a personal pepper spray.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene -- including the Hazardous Area Response Team -- to "support the safe assessment and treatment of people at the scene."