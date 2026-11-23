Devin Ratray might wanna save Macaulay Culkin a slice of cheese pizza this time around ... 'cause the "Home Alone" star is down to reprise his role as Buzz in the new sequel, despite being left in the dark about the project ... TMZ has learned.

Devin, who famously played Kevin McCallister's obnoxious older brother in the OG Christmas classic, tells TMZ ... he hasn't been given any information about the new movie, but he's down to do whatever is asked of him to ensure the "Home Alone" legacy continues in a positive way.

Turns out, Buzz isn't the only one who hasn't gotten the memo. As we previously reported ... Christopher Columbus, who directed the first two "Home Alone" movies, also wasn't clued in on the new sequel.

Devin's no stranger to stepping back into Buzz's shoes ... he reprised his role in 2021's "Home Sweet Home Alone," where fans learned Kevin's childhood tormentor had grown up to become a cop.