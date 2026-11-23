A Texas mom apparently had a bone to pick with her kid's school bus driver ... and cops say the confrontation ended with the driver getting punched about 13 times in front of horrified students.

According to multiple reports, Ashlee Taylor and Rashaud Toney, both 32, allegedly blocked the bus with their car during an afternoon drop-off in Houston on November 12 ... before confronting the driver.

The drama reportedly started after a student was dropped off at their designated stop, despite the parents having contacted dispatch to request otherwise.

Taylor, whose child was on the bus, allegedly approached the door while Toney repeatedly yelled, "Bitch, get off the bus!" ... before storming aboard without permission.

And that's when things got really ugly ... Toney allegedly grabbed the driver by her hair and punched her approximately 13 times in the face and shoulder ... all while elementary students were aboard.

Investigators say surveillance footage shows Toney breaking a bus window with his fists before attacking the driver ... with Taylor eventually tapping him on the shoulder to get him to stop.

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The driver was later treated at a hospital for facial bruising, neck and chest pain, and other injuries.

Both Taylor and Toney have been charged with assault of a public servant ... with their bonds set at $40,000 each.