Play video content Video: BookTok Star Says Husband Died Saving Kids

Thais Rohde, a popular BookTok influencer who goes by the username "ChaptersWithThais," is in mourning ... she says her husband drowned while saving their two children at a beach in Australia.

Thais poured it all out in an emotional video on social media, wondering how she will ever survive without her dear Patrick.

She says the family was vacationing Down Under when they went to a beach. They were swimming and got caught in a current. Her husband was holding their 7-year-old and 8-year-old, and she was swept the opposite direction. He "saved" the kids but drowned.

Local reports out of Australia say emergency crews responded to a drowning incident Monday at Tallebudgera Creek in Queensland. It's a popular beach on the Gold Coast.

Lifeguards reportedly rescued the children from the water ... but Patrick was unconscious when he was pulled from the water ... and efforts to revive him on the beach were unsuccessful.

Thais says her kids are traumatized ... and she's struggling with what to do next.

Patrick was 41.