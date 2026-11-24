Jamie Lee Curtis is playing cleanup on aisle 4 after she announced in her Instagram birthday post that everyone in her immediate family was dead.

The actress clarified her comments in a second IG post on Monday after getting backlash from others who blasted Jamie for ignoring the surviving members of her family. In her original post, Jamie wrote that both of her famous parents, Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis, were dead, along with her sister, Kelly Lee Curtis.

Jamie still has a living half-sister, Allegra Curtis, and nephew, Raphael Curtis

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In her follow-up post, Jamie expressed shock that she was being slammed for her heartfelt message on her 65th birthday.

She wrote, “Oh my goodness, Internet. Really? Is it such a slow news cycle that you have to turn this into a beef or me throwing shade? Come on. You know better than that. Or do you?”

Jamie then said that by "immediate family" she meant her mother, father, sister and stepfather. Her stepdad, Robert Brandt, died in 2009.

She went on to say that her extended family, including her "father’s children from other marriages and all of their children and now their children’s children are fully intact, and we all are in direct communication.”