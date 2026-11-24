Bruce Willis fans ready to take back Nakatomi Tower -- or at least pretend they are -- can now buy an authentic weapon to fuel their daydreams ... because one of the prop guns the actor used in the OG "Die Hard" is set to be auctioned off.

The Beretta 92F -- from Stembridge Gun Rentals -- is set to be sold by the Rock Island Auction Company as part of its Premier Auction in Bedford, Texas, from December 4-6.

The gun itself will be sold December 5 ... and is expected to fetch between $75,000 and $150,000.

The Beretta was one of two used in the film back in the day ... and Willis' character had it on him when Hans Gruber's crew took over the tower ... because he was a New York City cop who toted it with him all the way to L.A.

BTW ... this Texas-based auction is full of famous firearms -- from weapons used in westerns like "Bonanza" and "El Dorado" to guns owned by big-time stars such as Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley.