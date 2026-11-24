The Central Intelligence Agency is the latest government agency to fall victim to a cyberattack ... adding to a growing list of digital security scares that have rocked the country in recent weeks.

An unclassified CIA system was breached by hackers, according to the Associated Press, which cites a person familiar with the situation.

The good news ... no classified information was compromised, and the breach has reportedly been resolved. The bad news? Nobody seems to know who's behind it.

The targeted system handles what's known as open-source intelligence ... essentially information collected from publicly available sources, including websites and commercial databases.

Play video content Video: Sen. Josh Hawley Demands Answers Over Possible Coordinated Cyberattack TMZ DC

As TMZ previously reported ... the FBI was recently targeted in a suspected cyberattack involving its national criminal information database. That's on top of another massive cyberattack targeting 178 websites, including major companies and online platforms.

And let's not forget the nationwide FAA ground stop that brought air travel to a standstill earlier this month ... though there's no evidence linking that disruption to the CIA breach or the other cyber incidents.