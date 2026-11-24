Play video content Video: Christina Applegate Slams Trolls Criticizing Her for Being Upset She Doesn’t Have MS MeSsy Podcast

Christina Applegate's firing back at online trolls who jumped on her for saying she wishes she had MS ... arguing it'd simply be better to know what disease she's facing -- instead of existing in her current limbo.

The actress addressed the virtual hate during an episode of her "MeSsy" podcast ... after her co-host Jamie-Lynn Sigler brought up a viewer comment recommending Christina ask her doctors about a specific alternative disease that she could have.

Christina said she's going through the steps ... systematically checking off alternative diagnoses with a coterie of docs.

She then brought up all the backlash ... noting, "A lot of people had a lot to f***ing say" about her comment.

Christina then added there's a level of comfort to knowing what you're fighting ... even when the diagnosis is as bad as MS. Uncertainty can be so much worse, especially when it rips community and identity away.

Play video content Video: Christina Applegate Reveals She Does NOT Have Multiple Sclerosis MeSsy

As we reported ... Christina revealed in October that she was misdiagnosed -- and she wasn't happy about it. She says she still is having serious medical issues, including struggling to get out of bed, and now she doesn't know why it's happening to her.

Earlier this month, Christina said she thought her older breast implants may be deteriorating ... causing some of the problems.