Ethan Klein says his affair cost him more than his marriage ... he's taking the blame for the end of the "H3 Podcast," and says the only way the show comes back is if he does it alone.

In a lengthy Instagram Stories statement, Ethan apologized Tuesday to his estranged wife, Hila Klein, their fans and the crew. He called the affair "the ultimate betrayal" and said he'll explain what happened when he's ready.

As TMZ first reported, Hila filed for divorce earlier this month after 14 years of marriage. She previously said Ethan had been having an affair for more than six months.

The couple share three children, and Ethan says they're now co-parenting.

The crew had already said they wouldn't work with Ethan after Hila went public with their marital woes. As we reported, Hila and the crew got together earlier this month to try to revive the show without him. Ethan says he backed that effort and stayed out of the planning.

Play video content Video: Hila Klein Says Husband Ethan Had Six-Month Affair After 20 Years Together H3 Podcast

Still, Ethan took a swipe at some crew members, saying they acted like they'd been cast in "Game of Thrones" and shared private information that made it harder to keep the show going.

He said Hila was juggling a divorce and two businesses ... and deserved zero blame for the show falling apart.

"The show ending is entirely my fault," he wrote ... calling it the result of his "catastrophic failure as a husband and boss."

As for what's next ... Ethan floated hosting 'H3' solo or going back to his old YouTube channel. For now, he says he needs time with his family and time to figure out why he did what he did.