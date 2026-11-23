Hila Klein says her plan to take part in a new show after her marriage imploded is DOA ... announcing she has other priorities and won't continue working on the new project.

The podcaster announced the news on the H3 podcast Instagram on Monday ... writing in a text post that she's made the difficult decision to stop working on the project.

Hila said she's put 100% of her strength into trying to make the new project work ... but realized she can't keep doing that and heal emotionally at the same time.

Plus, Hila noted she has obligations to her children amid the split ... so it's just not the right time for her.

She said she's devastated this is the end of the journey ... adding she loves the H3 community and the crew a ton. Hila ended the message with a simple thank you for all the love and support over the years.

As we reported ... Hila and Ethan Klein are going through a nasty divorce after she claimed he cheated on her for a period of 6 months. Ethan hasn't come out and directly admitted it, but he did publicly state that his family shared in the "outrage and disappointment."

She and the production crew of the new show shared a picture from their first meeting earlier this month. The crew publicly sided with Hila after she and Ethan split ... saying they simply wouldn't work with him.

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