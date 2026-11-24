Play video content Video: Gabriel Iglesias Says Onstage Health Scare Is a Wake-Up Call Telepictures

Gabriel Iglesias says he was about to pass out when he stopped his comedy show and called for help ... and the scare finally convinced Fluffy he needs to slow down.

The comedian shared on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" Tuesday he'd been "running with the check engine light on for a minute" and powering through shows while getting over a cold.

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Then he got onstage in Raleigh, North Carolina, and felt so out of it he did something he'd never done before ... stopped the show and asked for help.

As TMZ previously reported ... Iglesias was near the end of his Sunday set at Lenovo Center when he hunched over a stool and started swaying. His opener, Martin Moreno, and security helped him offstage.

A source told us Iglesias was doing better afterward and wasn't hospitalized.

Gabriel told Hudson there was oxygen waiting backstage and said he was lucky to have people there to help him. He admitted friends and family had been telling him to ease up, but he'd kept working anyway.

They went on to discuss his weight loss ... Gabriel said he's down to 280 pounds from a peak of 430 and -- and joked about his doctor simply celebrating that he's alive.