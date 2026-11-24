Prince William and Princess Kate can add the words "crime victims" to their royal titles ... this ... TMZ has confirmed.

The royal couple's huge estate in Norfolk, England, was burglarized by intruders Monday night -- and police are now investigating.

We're told Kate, William, and their royal children -- George, Charlotte and Louis -- were not in Norfolk. The family was hanging out at their lavish 8-bedroom mansion in Windsor, England, when the incident went down.

The residence, located on the King's Sandringham Estate, boasts a whopping 10 bedrooms and was given to William and Kate as a wedding gift by the late Queen Elizabeth.