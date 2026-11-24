... I'm Here If She Needs Anything!!!

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani says he's excited about Los Angeles Mayor-elect Nithya Raman's upcoming term ... telling us he's already called to congratulate her ... and offering help if she needs it.

We caught up with Mamdani on Tuesday ... and our photog asked him about his fellow Democratic Socialist's recent victory over incumbent Mayor Karen Bass.

Mamdani says he's had the chance to speak with Raman a few times over the years ... including after her recent win earlier this month -- and he's wishing her a ton of success.

Plus, if she ever needs anything, Mamdani -- who we also asked about his upcoming Achilles surgery -- says his administration is down to jump in and help out!

ICYMI ... Mayor-Elect Raman smashed Bass in the race ... defeating the former congresswoman by more than 100K votes.

Bass' tenure was marred by her perceived slow reaction to the Pacific Palisades and Eaton Fires that devastated much of Los Angeles in January 2025.

Raman was previously a member of the Los Angeles City Council ... so the mayoral job won't be a complete mystery to her.