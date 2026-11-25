Play video content Video: Christina Aguilera Fans Get Into Brawl During “Beautiful” Performance Jam Press

A Christina Aguilera concert suffered a not-so-beautiful moment ... as fans began brawling in the middle of her concert.

The ugly incident happened at Christina's show in Lima, Peru ... with one fan's video showing the insane fight slowly expanding as Xtina sings "Beautiful."

After one guy throws a punch ... at least three others try to restrain him and seemingly put him in a headlock. This wasn't the nosebleeds, mind you ... this was the floor section.

They eventually wrestle the guy to the ground as a circle opens up in the middle of the crowd ... as more people try to break up the fight.

The dramatic clip ends with someone putting their arm around one of the people involved ... he's got a bloody face and as he's being dragged out of the circle, away from the brouhaha.

Christina performed at Lima's Estadio Nacional as the headliner of the Sound Music Fest "Golden Years Edition."