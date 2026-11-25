Play video content Video: Charlie Murphy Would Smack Anyone Who Dared Insult Eddie, Dave Chappelle Says IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson

Dave Chappelle is opening up about the fierce love Charlie Murphy had for his younger brother, Eddie Murphy ... especially when it came to standing up for his sibling.

Appearing on 'IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson,' Dave said of Charlie ... "If anyone said anything bad about Eddie, at any point in his life, he'd smack the s*** out of 'em. He loved his brother so much."

As you know ... Charlie was a featured cast member and writer on the critically acclaimed 'Chappelle's Show' ... so Dave knew him well.

Dave told a story about a night he was tasked with watching Charlie ... and explained that he could "see something great about him."

The comedian added ... "And [Charlie] would always talk about Eddie ... My brother ... my brother this.'"