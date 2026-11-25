The U.S. Army blew up nearly 5 tons of explosives in Iowa Wednesday morning ... the blast was quick and dirty, but the fallout is just beginning ... leaving our team wondering if the military is hiding something.

Our team discussed the controversial explosion on today's episode of "The Low Down," the new YouTube collab between TMZ and the New York Post, where we give you the inside scoop on the biggest stories that are gripping, outrageous, and scandalous.

Play video content Video: Massive Plume of Smoke Fills Sky Following Detonation KWQC

The Army said the explosives had become dangerously unstable, making a controlled detonation the safest option ... but the plan sparked major backlash over fears of toxic lead dust spreading into nearby communities.

The controversy even landed in court, delaying the blast ... while the Army recommended evacuations and rolled out massive barriers and other safety measures to contain the fallout.

But our team questioned why it came to this in the first place ... pointing to a proposed chemical treatment the Army rejected months earlier, and asking why officials waited until the day before Thanksgiving to deal with the dangerous stockpile.

And after all that buildup, the explosion led to a big plume of smoke rising into the air ... but our team was far more concerned about what couldn't be seen, including potentially toxic lead particles that could affect residents, farmland and livestock.

The bigger question ... can the public really trust the Army to tell the whole truth about the long-term fallout? Our team wasn't so convinced.