A TV reporter new to her latest on-air gig has been charged with DWI after she was allegedly found sleeping in her car on the side of a Texas highway.

Yasmine Cowan -- who reports for News 4 San Antonio and KABB -- was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

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Police allegedly found the 26-year-old passed out in her car on the side of I-10 West ... San Antonio Express-News reported.

We obtained her mug shot ... and she looks none too pleased to be making news instead of reporting on it.

A spokesperson for the Sinclair Broadcast Group told the outlet ... "We are aware of the charges brought against one of our reporters. We recognize the seriousness of the situation. Because this is a personnel matter, it is being handled internally."

The DWI charge comes just weeks after Yasmine joined News 4 and KABB back in October.

After she was hired, she wrote on Facebook ... "Everything’s bigger in Texas. Officially the newest weekend anchor & reporter at FOX SA & News 4 San Antonio!"