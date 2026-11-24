Thomas Markle -- Meghan's father -- has officially been indicted on two counts of possession of child pornography ... a US Attorney announced Tuesday.

Bill Essayli -- the First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California -- revealed the indictment ... and stated Markle could face up to 40 years in prison.

According to Essayli ... Markle is accused in the indictment of having "knowingly possessed 35 mm film negatives of sexually explicit material involving children."

His arraignment is expected to happen in Los Angeles in the next few weeks. Markle is currently in federal custody in Florida.

Markle faces a statutory maximum of 20 years in federal prison on each count if convicted.

He's facing similar charges in the Philippines.

As we reported ... Markle's son -- Thomas Markle Jr. -- called authorities after he allegedly found child pornography in one of his father's storage units. Thomas Sr. has denied all wrongdoing.