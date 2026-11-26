Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis are still brewing up plenty of romance ... even with an ocean between them!

The hypnotherapist hopped on his Instagram Stories Wednesday to send his leading lady a little love ... sharing a pic of a café window that read, "I love you so matcha!" and tagging Jen.

The timing is especially sweet ... Jen's been busy shooting Olivia Wilde's upcoming Christmas comedy "Naughty" in London, and it looks like Jim's not the only one ready for her to come home.

Jen's longtime BFF Courteney Cox dropped an "I miss you!!!" under her latest Instagram photo dump from London ... while Sean Hayes even offered to pick her up from the airport!

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