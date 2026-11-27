Elizabeth Holmes' partner Billy Evans is making a plea for her release, pointing out their kids have essentially never had Thanksgiving at home with their mother ... and he says there's no rational reason for them to miss another one.

Billy explained his thinking with an emotional post Thursday evening ... which marked the 4th Thanksgiving Elizabeth has been in federal prison for fraud. When she went in, their son was 1 and their daughter was just 3 months, and he asks ... "Who benefits from taking another year of their childhood away from them? How much good could she do with her freedom?"

Billy's really taking umbrage here with the length of Holmes' sentence as a nonviolent criminal -- as he puts it, "She was acquitted of every charge related to patients. Investors themselves acknowledged that their losses caused them no financial hardship."

TBH, he's been ringing this bell ever since Holmes was sentenced. The only thing that's really different now is the renewed attention her case is getting due to Nathan Fielder's documentary, "You Can See Everything" ... which is a frontrunner for a bunch of Oscar nominations.

As you know, Holmes was sentenced to more than 11 years behind bars for defrauding Theranos investors, but Billy's point is ... since she wasn't convicted for harming potential Theranos patients, why is she doing so much time?

Holmes was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit fraud on investors, and 3 counts of committing fraud on individual investors ... involving wire transfers of more than $140 million. In other words, white collar crimes.

"You Can See Everything" follows Holmes and her family in the weeks leading up to her imprisonment in 2023, and it's expected to get a Best Picture nomination ... which is extremely rare for a documentary.

Play video content Video: Billy Evans Joins TMZ Live, Reveals Metting ELizabeth TMZ.com

We got to chat with Billy on "TMZ Live" ... where he insists he had no idea who the Theranos founder was when they first met, and stood by his partner for her response to the head-scratching "Who's On First?" scene in the doc.