Play video content Video: JWoww Airs Her Frustrations Over Soaring Flight Prices

JWoww's pissed at corporate greed, claiming airlines are charging way too much for tickets ... though her rant about first-class prices isn't exactly landing with the online community.

Here's the deal ... the "Jersey Shore" star jumped on social media to complain about the high prices United Airlines is charging for a 3-hour flight to Miami.

Unclear exactly when JWoww was imagining taking her talents to South Beach ... but she says it'll cost thousands for a first-class ticket and -- with two running her between $4K and $8K.

She says business class tickets could run her about $3,300 for two ... and that doesn't even guarantee she'll be sitting with her husband Zack.

JWoww says it's ridiculous ... and everyone should be up in arms against corporations gouging people this holiday season.

She tagged United Airlines in her comments section ... so it sounds like she wants them to reach out to a loyal customer. She says she's been flying United for years.

A record number of air travelers flew this weekend ... and many dealt with weather delays, high prices and more to get to their destination -- so anger is a justified response.

Here's the thing, though ... prices from New Jersey to Miami next weekend on United Airlines can be as low as $500 round trip per traveler if you're willing to sit in economy, take an earlier flight, mix and match airlines, deal with a layover, etc., etc.

As we said, we don't know when JWoww is trying to fly ... but it's possible this is a situation of want vs. need -- and budget-conscious travelers have to make decisions like these all the time when they fly.