Guy Fieri's latest hairdo is an extreme departure from his trademark frosted platinum blonde tips -- so much so, you may be wondering ... who the heck is this guy?!

While still using a bit of product ... Guy switched from blonde to gray in his latest hair makeover.

The Flavortown boss shared a glimpse of his new 'do in an Instagram photo with his son Hunter on Thanksgiving.

He captioned the pic, writing ... "Hope you all had an amazing Thanksgiving!!

Leave a comment sharing something you’re thankful for."

As you can guess ... several commenters were grateful for his new all-gray look.

This isn't the only hair transformation the Food Network star has undergone in recent years.

In fact, Guy previously shaved off his iconic goatee for Bosh's Super Bowl commercial last year.

He told PEOPLE at the time ... "If you’re going to go big, go big. They said, 'Well, can you shave your goatee?' And I said, 'I would for this. This is such an important commercial. This is such a big deal.'"