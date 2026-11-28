Luka Dončić and a fan got into it after the Lakers lost to the San Antonio Spurs ... and it was all over a tossed wristband.

In a video circulating from the end of last night's game, Luka tossed his wristband at a couple before the woman said something to Luka.

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After the man handed the wristband back to him ... he pushed the NBA superstar as he was walking away.

The unexpected move clearly startled Luka and caused security personnel at the Frost Bank Center to intervene along with Luca's teammate Jared Vanderbilt.

Talking with reporters after the game, Luka explained ... "I just threw my wristband like I do almost every game, and then I heard she didn't want it, so I went back to grab it and he just pushed me, and then I gave it to somebody else."