UFC's Tyron Woodley: Screw Conor ... I'll Fight Floyd For $5 Million!

EXCLUSIVE

UFC champ Tyron Woodley says he REALLY does believe the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather fight will happen ... but if it doesn't, he's willing to step in for a fraction of the price!

Woodley joined the guys on the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs Wednesday night on FS1) -- and was pretty strong about why he believes the two sides will hammer out a deal.

Still, Tyron has a message for Floyd -- I'LL DO IT FOR $5 MIL AND SOME WATCHES!

