Blake Griffin To Appear In 'White Men Can't Jump' Reboot ... Producer Hints

EXCLUSIVE

Blake Griffin isn't just producing the "White Men Can't Jump" reboot, there's also a "high" chance he'll appear in it ... so says the guy writing the flick, Kenya Barris.

Kenya is a BIG DEAL in Hollywood -- he didn't just create "Black-ish" but also co-created "America's Next Top Model."

Kenya tells TMZ Sports he's got a great working relationship with Blake -- who's been dabbling in Hollywood when he's not killing it on the court. In fact, he credits Griffin for getting the project off the ground in the first place.

Kenya says he'd love to have the ORIGINAL guys -- Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson -- appear in the flick, but wants to make sure the movie feels different from the 1992 classic.

And the biggest difference? Kenya says white guys CAN jump now ... and are crushing dunk contests ... and that'll be a factor in the movie.