Oscar De La Hoya Arrested for DUI

1/25/2017 11:26 AM PST
EXCLUSIVE

0125_oscar-de-la-hoya_tmz-2Oscar De La Hoya was arrested for DUI in Pasadena, CA Tuesday night ... TMZ Sports has learned. 

Law enforcement sources tell us the 43-year-old was pulled over for speeding in a Land Rover around 2 AM and during the stop, officers suspected he was drunk.

We're told Oscar bombed a series of field sobriety tests and was arrested for DUI. He was cited and released to his manager.

Oscar has struggled with substance abuse for years -- and has been to rehab for alcohol and drug issues in the past. 

Story developing ... 

