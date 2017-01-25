Oscar De La Hoya Arrested for DUI

EXCLUSIVE
Oscar De La Hoya was arrested for DUI in Pasadena, CA Tuesday night ... TMZ Sports has learned.
Law enforcement sources tell us the 43-year-old was pulled over for speeding in a Land Rover around 2 AM and during the stop, officers suspected he was drunk.
We're told Oscar bombed a series of field sobriety tests and was arrested for DUI. He was cited and released to his manager.
Oscar has struggled with substance abuse for years -- and has been to rehab for alcohol and drug issues in the past.
Story developing ...