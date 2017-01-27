Matt Barnes Turning Himself In Over NYC Brawl ... Maintains Innocence

Exclusive Details

Matt Barnes will cooperate with the NYPD and turn himself in next week to face misdemeanor assault charges stemming from a nightclub brawl, though he maintains his innocence ... a rep for the NBA star tells TMZ Sports.

We broke the story ... Barnes and his Sacramento Kings teammate, DeMarcus Cousins, were involved in an altercation at Avenue nightclub back in December.

A woman in the club claims Barnes choked her during the melee. Barnes claims he was the REAL victim and he did what he had to do to defend himself.

Now, a rep for Barnes is confirming the NY Daily News report that he'll turn himself in ... but AFTER a 4 game road trip.

Cousins was not charged.