Ray Lewis Goes Full Nelly ... In Hilarious 'Lip Sync Battle' Performance (VIDEO)

Ray Lewis Whoa Nelly, You've Grown Lip Sync's 'Hot In Herre'

1/30/2017 10:30 AM PST

Here's Ray Lewis showing us all what a live show of "Hot In Herre" would look like if Nelly was 250 pounds ... punishing a lip sync performance of the song.

Ray's on this week's episode of "Lip Sync Battle" on Spike TV ... and we got a little preview clip of his performance of the Nelly classic (it totally is) and the dude's really, really bringing it.

If you're wondering why Ray's going so hard ... it might just be because of his opponent ... Tony Gonzalez, a guy you KNOW Lewis would love to bring down just one more time.

